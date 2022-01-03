Left Menu

New year, new home as wallabies settle in at Caracas zoo

Caricuao gets some 22,000 visitors a month and has around 200 animals, Hidalgo said. But he says it still lacks many big-draw species, notably elephants and giraffes, something he hopes may change now that the marsupials are there.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:36 IST
New year, new home as wallabies settle in at Caracas zoo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Four wallabies, including two albinos, are poised to become the newest attractions at Venezuela's largest zoo, where a senior official hopes they will herald the arrival of more visitors - as well as other species. The quartet, a female and three males, arrived at Caricuao Zoo in Caracas on Dec. 22 from a zoo in Toledo, Spain, said park coordinator Jesus Hidalgo.

Venezuela's zoos and national parks have not escaped the impact of its long-running economic crisis, which has made financing their animals' upkeep difficult, according to employees. Caricuao gets some 22,000 visitors a month and has around 200 animals, Hidalgo said.

But he says it still lacks many big-draw species, notably elephants and giraffes, something he hopes may change now that the marsupials are there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022