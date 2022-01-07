Left Menu

NASA's X-59 QueSST aircraft set to start 2022 with critical ground testing

X-59 is an experimental aircraft designed to reduce the loudness of the sonic boom typically associated with supersonic aircraft to a gentle, quiet sonic “thump”. It could lead to future supersonic commercial travel over land, drastically cutting flight times and saving people time in the air.

Updated: 07-01-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
NASA's experimental X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft is gearing up for critical ground testing to ensure it can withstand the loads and stresses that typically occur during flight.

The X-59 aircraft will be temporarily moved from Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works in California to their facilities in Texas where the ground testing will be done. The team will also calibrate and test the fuel systems before the aircraft makes the journey back to California for more tests and completion.

The first flight of the X-59 is planned for 2022.

Starting in 2024, X-59 will fly over several cities in the U.S. to help NASA collect data on the public's perception to the quieter "sonic thump" that could open the future to commercial supersonic flight over land.

