NASA's X-59 QueSST aircraft set to start 2022 with critical ground testing

NASA's experimental X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft is gearing up for critical ground testing to ensure it can withstand the loads and stresses that typically occur during flight.

X-59 is an experimental aircraft designed to reduce the loudness of the sonic boom typically associated with supersonic aircraft to a gentle, quiet sonic "thump". It could lead to future supersonic commercial travel over land, drastically cutting flight times and saving people time in the air.

The X-59 aircraft will be temporarily moved from Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works in California to their facilities in Texas where the ground testing will be done. The team will also calibrate and test the fuel systems before the aircraft makes the journey back to California for more tests and completion.

The first flight of the X-59 is planned for 2022.

🎁 Our experimental X-59 aircraft is wrapped up for a move to its next round of testing, and set for a first flight this year: https://t.co/ZVKVFltzL2 The goal of this @NASAAero technology? Quieting the loudness of sonic booms. Your pets will be happy. pic.twitter.com/CW6TuLUDo6 — NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2022

Starting in 2024, X-59 will fly over several cities in the U.S. to help NASA collect data on the public's perception to the quieter "sonic thump" that could open the future to commercial supersonic flight over land.