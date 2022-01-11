Left Menu

U.N. chief calls for cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 02:52 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, including air strikes, and said he was saddened by reports that more than 50 civilians were killed in an air strike in northern Ethiopia last week.

Guterres said the U.N. and its partners were working with authorities in Ethiopia to urgently mobilize emergency assistance to the area of a refugee camp in the Tigray region hit by another air strike earlier last week.

