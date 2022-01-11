Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Alaska - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:34 IST
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 71 km (44 miles) east-southeast of Nikolski, Alaska early on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The magnitude of the earthquake was revised up from an earlier 6.7 estimate and was at a depth of 22.3 km, the USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement