RGCB research sheds light on heart disease risk reduction in diabetics

Researchers at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here have identified Cyclophilin A, a protein that is a known player in several human diseases, as a potential risk that can lead to heart diseases in patients with diabetes.

The risk of heart disease can be reduced by controlling the activity of this protein using appropriate medicine, they said.

Heart attacks result from rupture of cholesterol plaque deposited on walls of arteries. A tear or rupture in the plaque would activate a repairing mechanism resulting in a blood clot. Such clots can completely block blood flow to the heart muscle and cause a heart attack. ''Patients with diabetes mellitus have increased risk of vascular disease and are prone to ruptures. Our research has shown that Cyclophilin A plays a major role in increasing the risk,'' said Dr Surya Ramachandran, a program scientist with the Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes Biology lab, RGCB. Inhibitors of Cyclophilin A would have potential use in reducing the vulnerability to heart attacks due to plaque rupture, she said, adding, ''It is also being developed as a clinical serological marker of detecting vascular inflammation in patients with diabetes.'' In a statement here on Sunday, RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana said the research findings on the role played by Cyclophilin will provide a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying cardiovascular diseases.

''It will help in risk detection and development of novel pharmacological therapies,'' he pointed out. The findings of the research were recently published in cells, an international, peer-reviewed, open access, journal of cell biology. ''The protein Cyclophilin A impairs the process of prompt and efficient clearance of cells that have been programmed to die, resulting in rapid progression of plaque formation in patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus,'' said Dr. Ramachandran, explaining the science behind their research.

The clearance of dead cells and debris is critical for inflammation resolution in patients with cardiovascular risks.

Just like leaves that fall off a tree when they die, cells in human body are also programmed for death and the process is known as apoptosis, derived from a Latin word which means 'to fall off', she said.

As in the case of every death, the dead cells need to be taken to their graves. The dying cells express 'eat-me' signals on their surface to attract macrophages, a type of white blood cell that removes dead cells. Cyclophilin A can induce programmed cell death of macrophages, which interferes with the natural process of burying of dead cells.

Globally, drug research on cyclophilin inhibitors and clinical trials have confirmed their treatment utility in cancer, viral infections and neurodegeneration. ''Our research findings are significant since it can lead to reduction of the risk of heart disease in patients with diabetes,'' Ramachandran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)