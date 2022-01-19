Saudi Arabia issues 2.833 bln riyal in domestic sukuk in January - NDMC

Saudi Arabia issued 2.833 billion riyal ($755.10 million)domestic sukuk, or Islamic bonds, for the month of January, the kingdom's National Debt Management Center said on Tuesday. The issuance was split into two tranches; the first, amounting to 1.248 billion riyal, matures in 2030. The second amounted to 1.585 billion riyal and matures in 2034.

