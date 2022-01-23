Elderly woman killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh forest

A 67-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a forest near her village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Champkachhar village under the Boro forest range when the deceased woman, identified as Devkumari Yadav, was returning home from her field, a forest official said. Her body was found by her family members who had launched a search after she didn't return home, he said. An aid of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the son of the deceased, the official said, adding that the remaining compensation will be given later.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern for the last decade. The elephant menace spread in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker are some of the districts from where the incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported frequently.

According to the forest department, as many as 195 people were killed in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh between January 2019 and last November while 43 jumbos died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)