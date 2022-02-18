Left Menu

DTP recommends lodging FIR against Gurugram real estate developer for substandard construction

The Department of Town and Country Planning has recommended registration of an FIR against a real estate developer for alleged substandard construction in two residential complexes in Gurgaon, an official said on Thursday.The action came days after a building in the Chintels Paradiso housing complex partially collapsed, killing two women last week.Sanjay Kumar, DTP Planning said, Meetings were earlier held under the chairmanship of STP in the presence of town planning officers, builder management representatives and residents. Instructions were given to the management to complete all the works within a time limit.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-02-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 01:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

The action came days after a building in the Chintels Paradiso housing complex partially collapsed, killing two women last week.

Sanjay Kumar, DTP (Planning) said, ''Meetings were earlier held under the chairmanship of STP in the presence of town planning officers, builder management representatives and residents.'' ''Instructions were given to the management to complete all the works within a time limit. But no satisfactory reply has been given by the builder. Finally, it has been recommended to register a case against Raheja Developers,'' Kumar said. Also, DTP (Enforcement) R S Bhath has ordered a structural audit of another housing society in Gurugram and ordered the builder to get it repaired at the earliest.

The residents of Brisk Lumbini had raised concerns over plaster chunks falling from balconies, cracks in pillars and seepage in the basement but no attention was given towards it.

They had even complained to the police four days ago against the builder. Bhath visited the building on Thursday and ordered an audit and repairs.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chintel Parasdiso held a candle march late in the evening.

Earlier in the day, they met MP Rao Inderjeet Singh and submitted their nine-point demand letter. Singh told the residents a panel has been constituted by the administration and action would be initiated as soon as a report is received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

