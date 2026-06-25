NATO Announces Lucrative Defense Contracts at Ankara Summit

NATO Chief Mark Rutte announced that tens of billions of dollars in defense contracts will be unveiled at the alliance's upcoming summit in Ankara. The event, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend, will also see NATO pledging support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Chief Mark Rutte Said On Thursday That Tens Of Billions Of Dollars In New Defenserelated Contracts Will Be Announced At The Alliances Upcoming July Summit In Ankara In Remarks At The Atlantic Council | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:53 IST
NATO Announces Lucrative Defense Contracts at Ankara Summit
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NATO Chief Mark Rutte revealed on Thursday that the alliance is set to disclose tens of billions of dollars worth of new defense contracts. These announcements are expected during the NATO summit in Ankara this July.

Rutte, addressing the Atlantic Council, emphasized the significance of these defense deals against the backdrop of the ongoing global tensions.

He also confirmed that NATO plans to pledge substantial support for Ukraine at this summit, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

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