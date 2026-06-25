NATO Announces Lucrative Defense Contracts at Ankara Summit
NATO Chief Mark Rutte announced that tens of billions of dollars in defense contracts will be unveiled at the alliance's upcoming summit in Ankara. The event, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend, will also see NATO pledging support for Ukraine.
NATO Chief Mark Rutte revealed on Thursday that the alliance is set to disclose tens of billions of dollars worth of new defense contracts. These announcements are expected during the NATO summit in Ankara this July.
Rutte, addressing the Atlantic Council, emphasized the significance of these defense deals against the backdrop of the ongoing global tensions.
He also confirmed that NATO plans to pledge substantial support for Ukraine at this summit, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
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