Left Menu

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the recent solar eruption seen by Solar Orbiter is the largest solar prominence eruption ever observed in a single image together with the full solar disc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:52 IST
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption
Image Credit: Twitter (@ESASolarOrbiter)

The ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft recently captured a giant solar eruption that extended millions of kilometres into space. The eruption, which took place on 15 February, was captured by Full Sun Imager (FSI) of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) on board the spacecraft.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the recent solar eruption seen by Solar Orbiter is the largest solar prominence eruption ever observed in a single image together with the full solar disc.

ESA defines solar prominences as large structures of tangled magnetic field lines that keep dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended above the Sun's surface, sometimes taking the form of arching loops. They are often associated with coronal mass ejections, which if directed towards Earth, can wreak havoc with technology and everyday lives.

The event did not send a blast of deadly particles towards Earth and there is also no sign of the eruption on the solar disc facing the spacecraft, the agency said on Friday.

The event was also observed by other space missions including NASA's Parker Solar Probe. The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission which is currently in the vicinity of Mercury's orbit also felt the blast

"And while this event did not send a blast of deadly particles towards Earth, it is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Sun and the importance of understanding and monitoring its behaviour," ESA said.

ESA said that the prominence observed by its Solar Orbiter will open up new possibilities to see how events like these connect to the solar disc for the first time.

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022