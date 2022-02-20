Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: Ind vs WI, 3rd T20I

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:56 IST
SCOREBOARD: Ind vs WI, 3rd T20I
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. India: Ruturaj Gaikwad c K Mayers b Holder 4 Ishan Kishan b Roston Chase 34 Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Hayden Walsh 25 Rohit Sharma b Dominic Drakes 7 Suryakumar Yadav c Rovman Powell b Romario Shepherd 65 Venkatesh Iyer not out 35 Extras: (lb-10, w-4) 14 Total: 184/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 10-1, 63-2, 66-3, 93-4, 184-5 Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-29-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-50-1, Roston Chase 4-0-23-1, Hayden Walsh 4-0-30-1, Dominic Drakes 3-0-37-1, Fabian Allen 1-0-5-0. More PTI AH AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022