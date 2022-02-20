SCOREBOARD: Ind vs WI, 3rd T20I

Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. India: Ruturaj Gaikwad c K Mayers b Holder 4 Ishan Kishan b Roston Chase 34 Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Hayden Walsh 25 Rohit Sharma b Dominic Drakes 7 Suryakumar Yadav c Rovman Powell b Romario Shepherd 65 Venkatesh Iyer not out 35 Extras: (lb-10, w-4) 14 Total: 184/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 10-1, 63-2, 66-3, 93-4, 184-5 Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-29-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-50-1, Roston Chase 4-0-23-1, Hayden Walsh 4-0-30-1, Dominic Drakes 3-0-37-1, Fabian Allen 1-0-5-0. More PTI AH AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)