Tensions Rise Over China's Coast Guard Patrol Near Taiwan

China Said On Saturday It Had Launched A Coast Guard Patrol East Of Taiwan To Replace A Naval Task Force Whose Presence Off The Islands Coast Has Angered Taipei And Caused Alarm In Some Western Capitals The Fleet Will Conduct Law Enforcement Patrols In The Area

China announced on Saturday that it launched a coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, replacing a previous naval task force. This move has provoked anger from Taipei and concern among Western nations. The Chinese fleet will conduct 'law enforcement patrols' in the region, reinforcing China's stance on its jurisdictional waters.

In reaction, Taiwan's Coast Guard has deployed monitoring ships, indicating a readiness to expel any Chinese vessels deemed to be harassing its waters. This increase in maritime presence marks the second such instance within a month, heightening a diplomatic row drawing in the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, intensifying the geopolitical tension.

The initial operation in June was reportedly in response to Japan and the Philippines announcing formal discussions on their maritime boundaries—an area Beijing considers under its waters off Taiwan. Taiwan has instructed its ships in the area to ignore any inspections by the Chinese Coast Guard, asserting sovereignty over the territory and resulting in potential confrontations.