Trump Urges Americans to Defend Founding Freedoms Against Perceived Communist Threat

Us President Donald Trump Called On Americans To Protect The Freedoms The Nations Founders Envisioned Years Ago Against What He Has Portrayed As The Communist Threat Posed By Progressive Democrats

On the eve of Independence Day, former U.S. President Donald Trump rallied Americans at Mount Rushmore to protect freedoms envisioned by the nation's founders, claiming they are under threat from progressive Democrats.

Trump, addressing a crowd beneath the monument featuring four American presidents, emphasized a commitment to a bold and noble American vision. He expressed concerns about a resurgence of communism, attributing it to some newcomers who he claims oppose American values.

With midterm elections approaching, Trump linked gains by left-wing Democrats to economic strains like inflation and gas prices. His rhetoric tied into longstanding anti-immigrant and anti-communist sentiments, warning against threats to America's foundations and promising a strong, resilient national future.