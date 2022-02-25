Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:41 IST
Withdraw new maintenance charges on industrialists in industrial parks: BJP to AAP govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded Kejriwal government to withdraw fresh maintenance charges imposed on industrialists in old industrial parks in the city.

Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president, and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed that the government was imposing the maintenance charges on industrial areas in the city that were set up 4-5 decades ago.

No immediate reaction was available from Delhi government on the claim made by the BJP leaders.

Recently, notices have been served in the industrial areas by the government for payment of maintenance fee due to which there is anger among the industrial organisations, they claimed.

''Kejriwal government should immediately withdraw this fee. The. industrialists should not pay it, if government does not withdraw the fee,'' they said.

Gupta said that industrial areas in Okhla, Narayana, Mayapuri, Kirti Nagar and such others were developed four to five decades ago and with the passage of time most of these industrial plots have been got freehold by the industrialists by paying fee.

In these industrial areas, the work of street lighting and cleaning is looked after by the municipal corporation and Delhi government has to maintain the roads that are in a very bad shape presently, he said.

