Delhi roads will be pothole-free within month: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the roads in the national capital will be made pothole-free within a month and if any defects are found, action would be initiated against the engineers concerned.

Sisodia, who was allocated the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio on Wednesday, also said the department will soon launch a mobile application where people will be able to register their complaints about poor road infrastructure, according to an official statement.

The deputy chief minister held a meeting with officials on Friday to review the progress of development projects after taking charge of the PWD.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government will develop world-class road infrastructure in Delhi. ''The residents of Delhi would now get pothole-free roads within a month. If there is a defect in the construction of any road, the engineer concerned will be held responsible for it. The PWD will soon launch an app, which would enable the residents to register their complaints against the poor infrastructure of roads,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was quoted as saying in the statement.

At the meeting, Sisodia told the officials that the entire stretch of roads, totalling 1,300 kilometres, that falls under the PWD should be inspected.

''Patches, which require any repairs, should be mended within a month. He directed the officials to ensure that the roads are repaired in an efficient manner, with no delays or nuisance,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

