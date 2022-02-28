Western disturbance likely to bring light rains on Mar 2

Left Menu

A western disturbance is expected to bring light rain in some areas of Rajasthan on March 2, Met officials said on Monday. Other parts of the state will remain dry over the next four to five days, they said.The effect of another new Western Disturbance will remain in Bikaner division of the state and Shekhawati area of Jaipur division on March 2.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:03 IST
''The effect of another new Western Disturbance will remain in Bikaner division of the state and Shekhawati area of Jaipur division on March 2. During this, there is a strong possibility of light rain with thunderstorm,'' the spokesperson of Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum night temperature in the state was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 8.0 degrees in Churu, 8.1 degrees in Pilani, 8.5 degrees in Sikar and 9.0 degrees in Ganganagar. The maximum temperature was recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.

