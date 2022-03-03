Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Taiwan's state-run power operator said on Thursday the southern part of the island is currently without power and they are conducting emergency repairs, with cuts reported in other areas too.

The Hsinchu science park, home to many large semiconductor companies such as TSMC, said it was not experiencing power outages, and the Taipei city government said the mass transit system was operating as normal.

