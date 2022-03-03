Scientists say there's no black hole in HR 6819 system

In 2020, a team of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other institutes reported a black hole lying just 1000 light-years from Earth in the HR 6819 system. However, other researchers including an international team based at KU Leuven, Belgium contested the results of the 2020 study.

To solve the mystery, the two teams joined forces, which allowed them to pool their resources and knowledge to find the true nature of this system. The Leuven-ESO joint team used the GRAVITY instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI), to obtain more details about the HR 6819 system and reported that there is no black hole in HR 6819, it is instead a "vampire" two-star system in a rare and short-lived stage of its evolution.

In 2020 a team led by @ESO astronomers reported the closest black hole to Earth, located just 1000 light-years away in the HR 6819 system. Now, the system was found to contain no black hole. 🔗 https://t.co/EXiVBC9JX0 Illustration: @ESO / L. Calçada pic.twitter.com/p2kRXID1Gc — ESO (@ESO) March 2, 2022

"MUSE confirmed that there was no bright companion in a wider orbit, while GRAVITY's high spatial resolution was able to resolve two bright sources separated by only one-third of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. These data proved to be the final piece of the puzzle, and allowed us to conclude that HR 6819 is a binary system with no black hole," says KU Leuven researcher Abigail Frost, who led the new study published today in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The team now plans to use the VLTI's GRAVITY instrument to conduct a study of the HR 6819 system over time, to better understand its evolution, constrain its properties, and use that knowledge to learn more about other binary systems.

Original Study (2020)

Thomas Rivinius, a Chile-based ESO astronomer and lead author on the original study were convinced that the best explanation for the data they had was that HR 6819 was a triple system, with one star orbiting a black hole every 40 days and a second star in a much wider orbit.

On the other hand, researchers led by Julia Bodensteiner, then a PhD student at KU Leuven, Belgium, proposed a different explanation - HR 6819 could also be a system with only two stars on a 40-day orbit and no black hole at all.

To decide between the two scenarios, the two teams joined forces and found that the systems contains no black hole.

