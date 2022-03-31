CEEW CEO Arunabha Ghosh appointed by UN Chief to high-level expert group on net-zero emissions commitments

Arunabha Ghosh, a leading Indian public policy expert has been appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to an expert group aimed at developing stronger and clearer standards for net-zero emissions pledges by non-state entities – including businesses, investors, cities and regions – and speed up their implementation.

Ghosh is the CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a climate and energy think tank.

Ghosh also serves on the Government of India's G20 Advisory Group. He previously acted as the Co-Chair of the energy, environment and climate change track for India's Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP2020).

Guterres on Thursday launched his High-Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities that will be chaired by former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna.

Guterres said that despite growing pledges of climate action, global emissions are at an all-time high.

"They continue to rise. The latest science shows that climate disruption is causing havoc in every region -- right now. We are in a race against time to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees. And we are losing." "Governments have the lion's share of responsibility to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century. Especially the G20. But we also urgently need every business, investor, city, state and region to walk the talk on their net-zero promises," he said.

According to the CEEW website in 2018, Guterres had nominated him to the UN Committee for Development Policy, re-nominating him this year for a second term until December 2024. In 2020, the Government of India appointed him Co-Chair of the energy, environment and climate change track for India's Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

In 2021, he was appointed as Co-Chair of the T20 Task Force on climate and energy for Indonesia's G20 2022 Presidency. He has been appointed to the Government of India's G20 Finance Track Advisory Group for India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

The UN chief added that to avert a climate catastrophe, the world needs bold pledges matched by concrete action. "Tougher net-zero standards and strengthened accountability around the implementation of these commitments can deliver real and immediate emissions cuts." The 16-member export group comprises independent experts, drawn from a diverse group of countries and regions who will work in their personal capacities.

It includes Amanda Starbuck from the United Kingdom, the Programme Director of "The Sunrise Project", a prominent civil society organisation, Commissioner at the Global Commission for Economy and Climate in Guinea Bissau, Carlos Lopes, Jessica Omukuti of Kenya, a research fellow on inclusive net zero at the Oxford Net-Zero Institute for Science Innovation and Society (InSIS), Oxford University, Mary Nichols, the Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Centre on Global Energy Policy, US and Chairperson of the New Zealand Climate Change Commission Rod Carr.

The Expert Group's recommendations for higher ambition and environmental integrity will address four areas of current standards and definitions for setting net-zero targets; credibility criteria used to assess the objectives, measurement and reporting of net-zero pledges; processes for verification and accounting of progress towards net-zero commitments and reported decarbonisation plans; and roadmap to translate standards and criteria into international and national level regulations.

