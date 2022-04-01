Left Menu

Delhi records max temp of 36.5 deg C

The weather department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

Updated: 01-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:04 IST
It was a hot day in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the IMD said on Friday.

The minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's average, while the relative humidity oscillated between 70 per cent and 17 per cent. The weather department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India. Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6. A ''severe'' heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

