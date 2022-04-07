NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA is now targeting no earlier than April 21 for the launch of SpaceX Crew-4, the fourth crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a Falcon 9 booster.

The agency is also looking at the backup launch date of April 23. The launch was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, April 20.

The crew, including Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and mission specialists Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti, will launch aboard a new Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" and will spend several months conducting science and maintenance aboard the orbiting laboratory before they return to Earth in the fall of 2022.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission astronauts will join the seven-member crew of Expedition 67 aboard the station.

NASA and @SpaceX continue to carefully look at the operational schedules ahead of the agency's Crew-4 mission to the @Space_Station. We currently are targeting launch no earlier than April 21 and also looking at the backup date of April 23. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AUnuZYbXD8 — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) April 6, 2022

During their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, the Crew-4 astronauts will conduct new and exciting scientific research in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science. Experiments will include studies on the ageing of immune systems, organic material concrete alternatives, and cardiorespiratory effects during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity.

