Left Menu

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:08 IST
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA is now targeting no earlier than April 21 for the launch of SpaceX Crew-4, the fourth crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a Falcon 9 booster.

The agency is also looking at the backup launch date of April 23. The launch was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, April 20.

The crew, including Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and mission specialists Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti, will launch aboard a new Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" and will spend several months conducting science and maintenance aboard the orbiting laboratory before they return to Earth in the fall of 2022.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission astronauts will join the seven-member crew of Expedition 67 aboard the station.

During their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, the Crew-4 astronauts will conduct new and exciting scientific research in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science. Experiments will include studies on the ageing of immune systems, organic material concrete alternatives, and cardiorespiratory effects during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022