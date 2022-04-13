Czech Republic reopens embassy in Kyiv - Czech foreign ministry
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:15 IST
The Czech Republic has reopened its embassy in Kyiv, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"It is one of many steps expressing our support for Ukraine. Czechia has and always will stand behind Ukraine," the ministry said on Twitter.
