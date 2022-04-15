Union minister to visit Tripura, review rly projects
Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve would be arriving in Tripura on a three-day visit starting April 20, during which he would be reviewing several projects in the state, an official statement said on Friday.
Danve would also hold meetings with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on matters related to the ongoing work for the projects.
The minister would inspect Sabroom railway station and assess the work being undertaken to set up Nischintapur railway yard, both of which are located near the India-Bangladesh border.
He would also seek a report on the progress of Agartala-Akhaura railway project, construction for which is yet to gain pace on the Bangladesh side, the statement added.
