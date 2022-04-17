Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies
- Country:
- United States
The Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between U.S. space agency NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), has captured a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies, fuelling the unusual triangular-shaped star-birthing frenzy (pictured above).
The interacting galaxy duo - spiral galaxy NGC 2445 at right and NGC 2444 at left - is collectively called Arp 143. According to NASA, the pair is waging a cosmic tug-of-war, which the latter appears to be winning.
Sharing the image, NASA wrote, "astronomers suggest that the galaxies passed through each other, igniting the uniquely shaped star-formation firestorm in NGC 2445, where thousands of stars are bursting to life on the right-hand side of the image."
A spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies fueled the unusual triangular-shaped star-birthing frenzy seen on the right. Astronomers suggest that the galaxies passed through each other, igniting the uniquely shaped star-formation firestorm seen. https://t.co/UsFtjCcOkm pic.twitter.com/VKgzBOE0do— NASA 360 (@NASA360) April 17, 2022
Deployed by the space shuttle Discovery in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope is one of NASA's longest-living and most valuable space-based observatories. Equipped with powerful science instruments like the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), the observatory peers deeply into space. Recently, Hubble spotted the farthest star ever seen in the universe.
ALSO READ
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away
Astronomers discover rapidly growing black hole using Hubble data
Hubble raises $3.4 m from Sequoia, Kunal Bahl others
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth