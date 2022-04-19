(Updated) NASA defers Axiom private astronaut crew's departure from space station: Here's why

NASA has postponed the departure of the four-member Axiom Mission 1 private astronaut crew from the International Space Station (ISS) due to unfavourable weather. The Dragon Endeavour and the Ax-1 crew were scheduled to undock at 10:35 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, to begin their journey home but now they will undock at about 10 p.m. ET.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mark Pathy of Canada aboard, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, April 8, 2022, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Given the new launch timing, the Ax-1 crew will splashdown off the coast of Florida no earlier than approximately 3:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 20.

"Mission Control has informed the Expedition 67 and Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crews aboard the International Space Station that because of unfavourable weather at the splashdown location for recovery of the Dragon Endeavour and the Ax-1 crew, the integrated operations team at NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX has postponed the spacecraft's planned departure from the orbiting laboratory," NASA wrote in a blog post on Monday.

If needed, there are additional opportunities for the crew's departure from the space station on Wednesday, April 20, the agency said.

NASA will provide live coverage of the farewell ceremony as well as the Ax-1 crew's departure from the orbiting laboratory on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's website, and the company's website.

Due to unfavorable weather, the undocking of Axiom Mission 1 (#Ax1) has been postponed. Weather permitting, the four-member private astronaut crew is now targeted to undock at about 10pm ET on Tuesday, April 19. https://t.co/amPJNLXLE8 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 18, 2022

Update 1

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX waved off the undocking opportunity of Axiom Mission 1 on Tuesday, April 19 due to unfavourable weather conditions for the return. The mission teams are assessing the next best opportunity for the crew's return.