73 m steel span installed for Delhi-Gzb-Meerut RRTS corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully installed a 73-metre-long special steel span for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor to cross the main road of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near Duhai on the main carriageway of Delhi-Meerut Road.

With the successful installation of this special steel span, the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut has entered the next phase. So far, five special steel spans have been installed for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor -- a 73-metre bridge at Vasundhara on the main railway line, a 150-metre steel span near Ghaziabad station, two 45-metre spans for RRTS viaduct leading to Duhai Depot and the 73-metre span constructed to cross the EPE.