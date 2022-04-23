India to host accountants World Congress for the first time in 118 yrs

Left Menu

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI is set to host 21st World Congress of Accountants WCOA, the kumbh of accountants, for the first time in 118 years of its existence, ICAI president Debashis Mitra said on Saturday.The event will be held from November 18 to 21 after outbidding France.About 6000 top accountants from 130 countries will participate in the programme physically.The event will take place in newly built Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:07 IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to host 21st World Congress of Accountants (WCOA), the kumbh of accountants, for the first time in 118 years of its existence, ICAI president Debashis Mitra said on Saturday.

The event will be held from November 18 to 21 after outbidding France.

About 6000 top accountants from 130 countries will participate in the programme physically.The event will take place in newly built Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, he said. ''It is a proud moment for ICAI that it has been able to host the World Congress for the first time in 118 years of its existence. We were successful in outbidding France in this round,'' Mitra said.

The WCOA, a forum for thought leadership and global exchange of views, is held every four years since it started in 1904.

While 6000 delegates from across the globe will directly attend the WCOA, another 10000 are expected to join in virtually, Mitra, said.

The theme this time would be `Building Trust Enabling Sustainability', he added.

