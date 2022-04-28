Turkey launches arbitration in EU dispute at WTO

Turkey will launch arbitration proceedings with the European Union over a pharmaceuticals dispute at the World Trade Organization, it said in a statement on Thursday, signalling its intention to use a rare alternative to the global body's ordinary dispute settlement process.

"Turkey hereby notifies the Dispute Settlement Body of its decision to initiate an arbitration under Article 25..." it said in a statement circulated to members of the global trade watchdog.

Such proceedings have only been used once before, according to the body's website, and are a likely response to a paralysis at its top appeals chamber since 2019.

