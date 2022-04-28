Left Menu

Turkey launches arbitration in EU dispute at WTO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:00 IST
Turkey launches arbitration in EU dispute at WTO
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Turkey will launch arbitration proceedings with the European Union over a pharmaceuticals dispute at the World Trade Organization, it said in a statement on Thursday, signalling its intention to use a rare alternative to the global body's ordinary dispute settlement process.

"Turkey hereby notifies the Dispute Settlement Body of its decision to initiate an arbitration under Article 25..." it said in a statement circulated to members of the global trade watchdog.

Such proceedings have only been used once before, according to the body's website, and are a likely response to a paralysis at its top appeals chamber since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022