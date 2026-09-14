Dell's Bold Move: A $7.7 Billion Bid for Baldwin Insurance

Dell CEO Michael Dell is spearheading a $7.7 billion private acquisition of Baldwin Insurance Group through his DFO Management firm, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The deal, in conjunction with Sequence Holdings, aims to acquire Baldwin at $32.50 per share, offering a 10% premium over its last closing price. Discussions are in advanced stages.

Baldwin, a Tampa-based firm valued at $4.14 billion, specializes in risk management and insurance solutions. Recent reports indicate a significant increase in their quarterly earnings and revenue.