More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:37 IST
More than 3,000 refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers died or went missing last year while trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean and Atlantic sea routes, a U.N. refugee agency report showed on Friday.
UNHCR's Shabia Mantoo told a news briefing in Geneva the 2021 figure represented nearly twice the number of lives lost in the previous year.
"We are seeing the increases soar," she said. "It's alarming."
