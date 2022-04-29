Left Menu

More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN

29-04-2022
More than 3,000 refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers died or went missing last year while trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean and Atlantic sea routes, a U.N. refugee agency report showed on Friday.

UNHCR's Shabia Mantoo told a news briefing in Geneva the 2021 figure represented nearly twice the number of lives lost in the previous year.

"We are seeing the increases soar," she said. "It's alarming."

