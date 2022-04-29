More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN

More than 3,000 refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers died or went missing last year while trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean and Atlantic sea routes, a U.N. refugee agency report showed on Friday.

UNHCR's Shabia Mantoo told a news briefing in Geneva the 2021 figure represented nearly twice the number of lives lost in the previous year.

"We are seeing the increases soar," she said. "It's alarming."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)