Left Menu

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:33 IST
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe, has captured stunning new images of the enigmatic discrete auroras of the Red Planet. These aurora observations are some of the brightest and most extensive yet seen by the orbiter, the mission says.

The spacecraft imaged the Martian aurora when the planet was experiencing the effect of a solar storm, resulting in a faster, more turbulent stream of solar wind electrons than usual.

The discovery of new mysterious Martian aurora has opened up new areas for investigating Mars' highly dynamic plasma environment, EMM said.

Designed to study the dynamics in ​the Martian atmosphere, UAE's Hope Mars orbiter entered orbit around the planet on February 9, 2021. The spacecraft carries three scientific instruments to provide the first complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

Earlier this month, UAE's Hope Probe mission and NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN), the agency's first mission dedicated to observing the Martian atmosphere and its escape, agreed to exchange science data as they continue to study the Red Planet's atmosphere.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022