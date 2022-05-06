NASA, SpaceX’s 25th cargo resupply mission to ISS launching on June 7

NASA is targeting June 7 for the launch of SpaceX's 25th cargo resupply mission (CRS-25) to the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off with the Cargo Dragon resupply ship at 11:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, June 7, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The cargo Dragon spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including a study of immune aging and the potential for reversing those effects. It also will carry an investigation from a team of students at Stanford University that will test the process of creating biopolymer soil composite, a concrete alternative, in microgravity, NASA said in a media release on Thursday.

🚀 @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting Tuesday, June 7, for the launch of the 25th cargo resupply mission to the @Space_Station! Members of the media are now invited to apply for credentials: https://t.co/YB0FtTzD34 pic.twitter.com/yBNRXZ6VUM — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) May 5, 2022

The mission will also carry other studies including an investigation looking at the behavior of sutures and wound healing in microgravity, as well as one studying how soil microorganisms function in space.

Cargo resupply missions enhance NASA's ability to conduct more investigations aboard the orbiting laboratory, leading to new technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth.

