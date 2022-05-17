Left Menu

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:24 IST
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth
Image credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Charlton (Pennsylvania State University); Image processing: G. Kober (NASA Goddard/Catholic University of America)

NASA has released a spectacular new image of the Hickson Compact Group 31 (HCG 31) of galaxies showing streams of star-formation as four dwarf galaxies interact.

Captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, HCG 31 is located some 166 million light-years from Earth. This newly revised image of the compact galaxy group emphasizes star-forming regions spurred by the quartet's gravitational dance.

At the top-right of center, the bright and distorted clump of young blue-white stars is NGC 1741 - a pair of colliding galaxies - while another dwarf, cigar-shaped galaxy to the pair's right joins their dance with a bridge of star clusters that connects the trio.

The fourth member of the Hickson Compact Group 31 is revealed by a stream of young blue stars that point to the galaxy (bottom-left of center) and indicate its interaction with the other three.

The bright object in the center of the newly revised Hubble image is a star situated between Earth and HCG 31.

The blue color represents visible blue light and showcases young, hot, blue stars, while the red represents near-infrared light.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022