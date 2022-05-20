Left Menu

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 09:18 IST
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A mid-level flare was erupted by the Sun on Thursday morning, NASA said. The event was captured by the agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory which constantly watches the Sun.

The solar flare was classified as an M5.6-class flare, which is a mid-level solar flare, according to a tweet from NASA.

For the unversed, solar flares are large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun that can last from minutes to hours. They cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to harm humans on the ground but can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory keeps an eye on the Sun continuously. It studies how solar activity is created and drives space weather and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. The observatory hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI).

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022