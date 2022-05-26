Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centered 13.1 kilometers (8.1 miles) east-southeast of Azangaro but was fairly deep — 217.8 kilometers (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)