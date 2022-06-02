UP: Injured tigress rescued after 55-day-long search operation in Bahraich

A tigress, who was injured after getting trapped in a snare set up by poachers, was tranquilized and rescued here, forest officials said on Thursday.

''The five-year-old injured tigress was tranquilized after a 55-day-long search operation carried out by three teams of forest staff and experts with help of available resources and two elephants,'' Divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan told PTI.

According to the officials, the big cat was tranquilized on Wednesday. Veterinary experts who tended to the tigress found a wire around her neck, removed it and administered required medication, they said.

''The injured tigress was first caught in a camera trap on April 7. Once it was ascertained that she was injured, we launched a search operation to track her. The team eventually tranquilized her some three kilometres away from the camera site. The veterinary experts administered her the required medical treatment,'' said Badhawan, who is in-charge of \RKatarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Bahraich. The big cat was kept in a cage for a few hours and once she regained consciousness, she was released in her habitat in the \RKatarniaghat Sanctuary, the officer said.

The forest department also launched an operation to clear the forest of snares and warned of strict action against anyone found involved in poaching activities in the area.

