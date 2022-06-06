Left Menu

U.S. to get 36,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses this week, HHS says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:11 IST
U.S. to get 36,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses this week, HHS says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed a monkeypox vaccine manufacturer to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.

In a statement, HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said the manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic , "holds over one million additional government-owned doses and the equivalent of 16.4 million doses that could be filled and finished upon request by the government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022