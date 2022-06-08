Nepal, Switzerland ink agreement to reintegrate returnee migrant workers

Nepal and Switzerland on Wednesday signed an agreement to support returnee migrant workers to re-establish themselves in Nepal by enhancing their economic and social well-being. The Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers (ReMi) programme phase 1 will support returnee migrants through information, counselling, referral to existing economic opportunities to find an income-generating activity, re-establish social ties and networks, and strengthen their psychosocial well-being, thereby increasing their chances for successful reintegration. The aim of the project is to help workers returning from foreign employment reestablish themselves in society and actively participate in social, cultural, economic, and political life, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance. The project seeks to strengthen the migrants capacity to define their plan of reintegration and utilisation of knowledge, skills, capital and experiences achieved through employment abroad.

The project will be implemented at 20 local levels in two provinces, Province 1 and Madhesh Province for four years starting from July 2022.

The total budget of the program is 6.8 million Swiss Francs (equivalent to Rs 861.3 million) which is foreseen to benefit 90,000 people in the two provinces.

Joint Secretary Ishwori Prasad Aryal, Head of International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division (IECCD), Ministry of Finance, and Silvana Hogg, Chargé d'affaires ad interim, the Embassy of Switzerland, signed and exchanged the agreement at the Ministry on behalf of their respective governments. Speaking on the occasion, joint secretary Aryal outlined that the implementation of the project is crucial for re-establishing the returnee's migrants into the society and defining their plan of reintegration into social, political, and economic life.

"Switzerland is committed to supporting Nepal in implementing its policies and plans to benefit migrant workers," Hogg said.

