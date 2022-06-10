Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:32 IST
Fire in UPSC building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The fire broke out on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said. The information regarding the blaze was received around 3.10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

