Science News Roundup: Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named "The Gloucester" which went down off the coast of eastern England after hitting a sandbank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday who kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage. In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named "The Gloucester" which went down off the coast of eastern England after hitting a sandbank. He became king of England, and King James VII of Scotland three years later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

