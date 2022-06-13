China begins construction of planetarium at ‘roof of the world’ in Tibet
- Country:
- China
China has started constructing a planetarium at the world's highest altitude in Tibet for exploration of the universe at the ''roof of the world”, the official media reported on Monday.
The planetarium, scheduled to be completed in 2024, is expected to receive over 100,000 visitors annually.
China aims to open a window for exploration of the universe at the ''roof of the world,'' the official media here reported.
Tibet is mostly open to Chinese tourists and foreigners with special permission.
The planetarium will have the region's largest optical astronomical telescope, with a one-meter-diameter lens and become a major regional base for astronomical research and public science education, the Science and Technology Department of Tibet said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tibet
- Chinese
- Science and Technology Department
- China
ALSO READ
Chinese govt tweaking rules to hamper religious practices of Tibetans
New Chinese admission guidelines target Tibetan education system
Tibetan delegation presents symbolic gift made from sand particles on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
US State Dept report highlights China's persecution of Tibetan Buddhism
Tibetan Women's Association holds awareness programme in Dharamshala on World Environment Day