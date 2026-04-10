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BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

In its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP promises a Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-infiltration measures, and significant welfare initiatives aimed at women, youth, farmers, and state employees. Key proposals include financial assistance, employment opportunities, and infrastructure developments aimed at transforming economic and social landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:16 IST
BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, featuring promises of a Uniform Civil Code and stringent measures to plug illegal immigration. Besides law and order initiatives, the manifesto details extensive welfare packages for women, youth, and farmers, aimed at boosting employment and self-reliance.

The party plans to provide women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, establish a special women's police battalion, and offer reservation in government jobs. Unemployed youth are promised Rs 3,000 monthly until they secure jobs. Farmers could see new support for fair pricing, alongside modernization efforts in the jute industry and the revival of old tea gardens.

An economic vision to transform Bengal into an industrial hub and global fish-exporting center is outlined, with infrastructure investments including new AIIMS, IIT, and IIM institutes. Additionally, the manifesto pledges transparency on corruption under Trinamool Congress rule and aims to enhance state employees' benefits by aligning with central pay rates.

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