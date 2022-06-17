Left Menu

Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:50 IST
Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive landslide on Friday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide struck the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Romepadi around 11 am during the ongoing work on a four-laning project, they said.

A road clearance operation has been launched by the concerned agencies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (National Highway), Asgar Malik said, ''Big boulders rolled down from a hillock and completely blocked the highway. At least four hours are required to clear the debris for the restoration of traffic on the highway,'' he said.

The traffic has been halted on both sides of the highway, he said.

According to the officials, the road clearance agencies have to work very cautiously to ensure that no damage is done to a bridge providing connectivity to an under-construction railway tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022