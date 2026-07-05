Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Seven at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Muchova Takes Down Krejcikova Czech Th Seed Karolina Muchova Survived A Secondset Wobble To Defeat Compatriot And Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova To Reach The Wimbledon Quarterfinals Pegula Defeats Jovic American Fourth Seed Jessica Pegula Overcame A Slow Start To Beat Th Seed Iva Jovic In An Allamerican Battle To Reach The Quarterfinals Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

Wimbledon provided another day of captivating tennis on its seventh day as matches unfolded under clear skies and warm temperatures, thrilling spectators and fans worldwide. With competitors vying for glory, fierce battles led to unexpected victories and heart-stopping moments throughout.

Czech player Karolina Muchova showed resilience and skill as she faced off against her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, a previous Wimbledon champion. Muchova secured her place in the quarter-finals, winning with a score of 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, overcoming a challenging second set to advance.

Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula fought back from a slow start to overcome Iva Jovic in an all-American face-off, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The matches highlighted not only the participants' talents but the spirit of determination dominating the tournament atmosphere.