Uber Rethinks European Food Delivery Expansion Amid Delivery Hero Takeover Pursuit
Uber has paused most of its European food delivery expansion plans, originally slated for seven countries, as it continues efforts to acquire Delivery Hero. The company now focuses on established markets following successes in Finland and Denmark, aiming to maintain growth momentum while boosting its stake in the German firm.
Uber has suspended the majority of its planned food delivery expansion across Europe, mere months after announcing those plans. The halt comes as the ride-sharing giant continues its pursuit of acquiring Delivery Hero, according to a report from the Financial Times on Sunday.
The company initially aimed to launch food delivery services in seven new European countries, with Austria, Norway, and Greece among the expected markets. However, Uber now plans to focus its efforts on markets like Finland and Denmark, where recent launches have performed well.
Despite pausing its expansion, Uber is still keen on acquiring Delivery Hero, after raising its stake in the German company to nearly 37%. Discussions for a takeover are ongoing, following an offer received in May. Uber's strategic shift underscores its focus on solidifying existing operations while pursuing growth opportunities through acquisition.
ALSO READ
-
Uber Shifts Strategy in European Food Delivery Expansion
-
Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery
-
Uber Halts Food Delivery Expansion Amid Delivery Hero Takeover Talks
-
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies on U.S. Independence Day
-
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies