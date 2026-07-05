Uber Rethinks European Food Delivery Expansion Amid Delivery Hero Takeover Pursuit

Uber has paused most of its European food delivery expansion plans, originally slated for seven countries, as it continues efforts to acquire Delivery Hero. The company now focuses on established markets following successes in Finland and Denmark, aiming to maintain growth momentum while boosting its stake in the German firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uber Has Paused The Majority Of Its Planned Food Delivery Expansion In Europe Just Months After Announcing The Plans As The Ridesharing Company Continues To Pursue A Takeover Of Delivery Hero | Updated: 05-07-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 21:19 IST
Uber Rethinks European Food Delivery Expansion Amid Delivery Hero Takeover Pursuit
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Uber has suspended the majority of its planned food delivery expansion across Europe, mere months after announcing those plans. The halt comes as the ride-sharing giant continues its pursuit of acquiring Delivery Hero, according to a report from the Financial Times on Sunday.

The company initially aimed to launch food delivery services in seven new European countries, with Austria, Norway, and Greece among the expected markets. However, Uber now plans to focus its efforts on markets like Finland and Denmark, where recent launches have performed well.

Despite pausing its expansion, Uber is still keen on acquiring Delivery Hero, after raising its stake in the German company to nearly 37%. Discussions for a takeover are ongoing, following an offer received in May. Uber's strategic shift underscores its focus on solidifying existing operations while pursuing growth opportunities through acquisition.

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