Leclerc Triumphs Amidst British Grand Prix Drama

Charles Leclerc Won The British Grand Prix For Ferrari On Sunday After The Safety Car Led The Field To The Chequered Flag In A Race Of Late Drama

In a thrilling climax to the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc emerged victorious for Ferrari amidst late-race drama.

The safety car led the drivers to the chequered flag after Max Verstappen's crash, securing George Russell a fortuitous second place for Mercedes, narrowing Kimi Antonelli's championship lead to 25 points.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton completed the podium, though he is under investigation for a possible yellow flag breach, and former leader Antonelli finished a disappointing 16th due to mechanical issues.