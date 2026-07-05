Leclerc Triumphs Amidst British Grand Prix Drama

Charles Leclerc secured a victory for Ferrari at the British Grand Prix after the race ended under a safety car following Max Verstappen's crash. George Russell claimed second for Mercedes, reducing Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished third despite facing an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charles Leclerc Won The British Grand Prix For Ferrari On Sunday After The Safety Car Led The Field To The Chequered Flag In A Race Of Late Drama | Updated: 05-07-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 21:13 IST
Leclerc Triumphs Amidst British Grand Prix Drama
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In a thrilling climax to the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc emerged victorious for Ferrari amidst late-race drama.

The safety car led the drivers to the chequered flag after Max Verstappen's crash, securing George Russell a fortuitous second place for Mercedes, narrowing Kimi Antonelli's championship lead to 25 points.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton completed the podium, though he is under investigation for a possible yellow flag breach, and former leader Antonelli finished a disappointing 16th due to mechanical issues.

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