Leclerc Triumphs Amidst British Grand Prix Drama
Charles Leclerc secured a victory for Ferrari at the British Grand Prix after the race ended under a safety car following Max Verstappen's crash. George Russell claimed second for Mercedes, reducing Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished third despite facing an investigation.
In a thrilling climax to the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc emerged victorious for Ferrari amidst late-race drama.
The safety car led the drivers to the chequered flag after Max Verstappen's crash, securing George Russell a fortuitous second place for Mercedes, narrowing Kimi Antonelli's championship lead to 25 points.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton completed the podium, though he is under investigation for a possible yellow flag breach, and former leader Antonelli finished a disappointing 16th due to mechanical issues.
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