Left Menu

Monsoon covers half of India; rainfall approaches average -weather dept

India's annual monsoon rainfall has covered more than half of the country and conditions are favourable for it to advance into central, northern and western regions this week, the weather department said on Monday. The monsoon's progress will help farmers accelerate sowing of summer-sown crops, which has been lagging due to below-normal rainfall in the first half of June, especially in central India.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:15 IST
Monsoon covers half of India; rainfall approaches average -weather dept
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

India's annual monsoon rainfall has covered more than half of the country and conditions are favorable for it to advance into central, northern, and western regions this week, the weather department said on Monday.

The monsoon's progress will help farmers accelerate the sowing of summer-sown crops, which has been lagging due to below-normal rainfall in the first half of June, especially in central India. The monsoon has covered all of southern and eastern India and most of the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

"Monsoon has revived. This week many regions in southern and central India would get heavy rainfall," an IMD official told Reuters. Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance further into Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, said the official, who was not authorized to speak with media so declined to be identified.

India received 8% less rainfall from June 1 - when the monsoon season began - through June 19 compared with a historical average, IMD data showed. For June 1-14, the rainfall deficit was 36%. The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

Sowing of cotton, soybean, corn, and paddy has lagged in key producing states, but could accelerate from this week, a senior government official told Reuters. "Sowing window is still open. Farmers have completed land preparation operations. They will plant crops as soon as they get enough rainfall," the official said, declining to be identified.

Millions of people in the northeast and neighboring Bangladesh have been marooned because of heavy rainfall in the past few days, but rainfall intensity in the region could moderate this week, the IMD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022