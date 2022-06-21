Left Menu

SIS appoints former Sebi chairman U K Sinha as Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:23 IST
SIS appoints former Sebi chairman U K Sinha as Director
U K Sinha Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

SIS Limited on Tuesday appointed former Sebi chairman U K Sinha as independent director on its board.

The decision is subject to the approval of the shareholders, SIS said in a regulatory filing.

Sinha has over three decades of experience and served as the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). He was instrumental in bringing about key capital market reforms, it said.

He also serves on the board of Vedanta Limited, Havells India Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, among others, it added.

Sinha, the 8th chairman of Sebi, completed his term in 2017. He was succeeded by Ajay Tyagi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022