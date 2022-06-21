SIS appoints former Sebi chairman U K Sinha as Director

SIS Limited on Tuesday appointed former Sebi chairman U K Sinha as independent director on its board.

The decision is subject to the approval of the shareholders, SIS said in a regulatory filing.

Sinha has over three decades of experience and served as the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). He was instrumental in bringing about key capital market reforms, it said.

He also serves on the board of Vedanta Limited, Havells India Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, among others, it added.

Sinha, the 8th chairman of Sebi, completed his term in 2017. He was succeeded by Ajay Tyagi.

