Ashwini Choubey performs Yoga at Inche Monastery in Sikkim, Gangtok

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey performed Yoga at Inche Monastery in Sikkim, Gangtok along with Governor of the state Shri Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Shri Choubey said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, through his efforts, has extended the acceptance of this priceless gift of Indian culture to entire humanity across the globe. The whole world has adopted Yoga, today. And through Yoga we are connecting globally. With regular Yoga, we can keep the body healthy said the MoS.

(With Inputs from PIB)