Left Menu

Ashwini Choubey performs Yoga at Inche Monastery in Sikkim, Gangtok

Shri Choubey said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, through his efforts, has extended the acceptance of this priceless gift of Indian culture to entire humanity across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:17 IST
Ashwini Choubey performs Yoga at Inche Monastery in Sikkim, Gangtok
Shri Choubey said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, through his efforts, has extended the acceptance of this priceless gift of Indian culture to entire humanity across the globe. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey performed Yoga at Inche Monastery in Sikkim, Gangtok along with Governor of the state Shri Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Shri Choubey said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, through his efforts, has extended the acceptance of this priceless gift of Indian culture to entire humanity across the globe. The whole world has adopted Yoga, today. And through Yoga we are connecting globally. With regular Yoga, we can keep the body healthy said the MoS.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022