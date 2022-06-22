Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan - USGS

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as well as Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and by users on Twitter. "Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of densely-populated Afghanistan and Pakistan during the early hours of Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

